Watch: Kiwi Paralympian Adam Hall claims bronze after stunning slalom runs in men's Super Combined event

Kiwi Paralympic skier Adam Hall has won bronze in the men's Super Combined event in PyeongChang thanks to a brilliant run in the slalom section.

Hall was sitting seventh after the Super G but he found another gear to rocket up the leaderboard.
Hall entered the slalom in seventh place after a tough start in the Super G, but roared home to finish third overall with a combined time of two minutes and 15 seconds this morning.

"It was a good comeback," he said.

"There was a couple of mistakes in the Super G but we knew we were in the hunt and I knew I just had to go out and slalom like I know I can.

Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.
Hall said simply getting on the podium was a special after having to wait eight years to feel the sensation again, having won gold in 2010 in Vancouver in the standing slalom.

"I'll take any colour, any colour at all.

"To come from seventh into first for a little and finish third is remarkable."

Hall races for another medal tonight in the slalom.

The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.

