Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson has touched down on Kiwi soil having finally become the first person to successfully kayak solo from Australia to New Zealand.

Donaldson started paddling from Coffs Harbour in northern New South Wales on May 2 before finally arriving at New Plymouth's Ngamotu Beach this evening.

During the voyage, Donaldson would spend some days paddling for 20 hours and sleep for just four.

He was met by a support boat in the early hours of Friday morning and was re-stocked with supplies for the final push towards home.

Fellow kayakers from New Zealand and Australia told 1 NEWS the achievement is something to marvel.

"This is bigger than Mt Everest," one said.

"[Sir Edmond] Hillary had a whole team assisting him and he didn't even reach the top by himself, this man has done it all by himself. It's unbelievable."

"Just to be out there in the middle of the ocean in a little boat is a big thing, and he's been out there in a very, very small boat for a long time," another said.

The triumph comes after Donaldson was forced to call off his previous attempt in 2014, 80km off the New Zealand coast for safety reasons.

Donaldson, an Asthma sufferer, is using his journey to raise funds for Asthma research.