 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson has touched down on Kiwi soil having finally become the first person to successfully kayak solo from Australia to New Zealand.

Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.
Source: 1 NEWS

Donaldson started paddling from Coffs Harbour in northern New South Wales on May 2 before finally arriving at New Plymouth's Ngamotu Beach this evening.

During the voyage, Donaldson would spend some days paddling for 20 hours and sleep for just four.

He was met by a support boat in the early hours of Friday morning and was re-stocked with supplies for the final push towards home.

Donaldson hopes to make landfall in New Plymouth on Monday night on the first successful solo kayak journey from Australia to NZ.
Source: F2 Cpommunications

Fellow kayakers from New Zealand and Australia told 1 NEWS the achievement is something to marvel.

"This is bigger than Mt Everest," one said.

"[Sir Edmond] Hillary had a whole team assisting him and he didn't even reach the top by himself, this man has done it all by himself. It's unbelievable."

"Just to be out there in the middle of the ocean in a little boat is a big thing, and he's been out there in a very, very small boat for a long time," another said.

The triumph comes after Donaldson was forced to call off his previous attempt in 2014, 80km off the New Zealand coast for safety reasons.

Donaldson, an Asthma sufferer, is using his journey to raise funds for Asthma research.

A Givealittle page is raising funds for his boat and equipment and also for Asthma New Zealand for education.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:55
1
Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

2

Retired All Blacks great Conrad Smith picks up first coaching job with French Top 14 club

00:27
3
The teenagers making up musical act Le ART have now been asked to perform at a Silver Ferns game.

Watch: Teens invited to sing at Silver Ferns game after video of beautiful anthem rendition goes viral

00:33
4
Donaldson hopes to make landfall in Taranaki on Monday or Tuesday on the first successful solo kayak from Australia to NZ.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson in final push for home on trans-Tasman attempt

02:11
5
Barrett said despite getting concussed from the collision with Benjamin Fall, he wants midair contests to stay in the game.

Watch: Beauden Barrett breaks down dangerous fall in second France Test - 'It happened so fast'

Donaldson couldn't believe the welcome he received in New Plymouth.

Live stream: Kiwi kayaker speaks after becoming first to make trans-Tasman journey solo

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.

00:55
Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

Scott Donaldson's quest started in New South Wales in May - it ended in New Plymouth tonight.

Scott Donaldson.

Livestream: Kiwi kayaker arrives in New Plymouth after completing first solo trans-Tasman journey

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.

06:53
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

'Seriously get a life' - Council tells Dunedin family to remove backyard tree house they say breaches Building Code

The tree hut, built by granddad Trevor Norman, has given his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan hours of fun.

00:27
The teenagers making up musical act Le ART have now been asked to perform at a Silver Ferns game.

Watch: Teens invited to sing at Silver Ferns game after video of beautiful anthem rendition goes viral

The Porirua College students posted a video of themselves singing the anthem, after American singer Crystal Collins tuneless rendition at a Kiwis league game.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 