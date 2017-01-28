 

Watch: Kiwi freeskier Miguel Porteous pulls off stunning moves to win X Games silver medal

X Games

The 17-year-old from Christchurch started the day as an X Games rookie. Now, he is a superpipe silver medallist.
Source: X Games

