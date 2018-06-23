Watch: Kiwi boxer Junior Fa earns hard fought victory over Mexico's Luis Pascual

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Junior Fa was made to work for his victory over Mexico's Luis Pascual in Auckland last night, claiming the win and WBO Oriental belt via a unanimous decision.

Fa, 28, didn't lose a single round, with the judges scoring 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 in his favour, after failing to knock Pascual out.

"I feel like I won every round, there was definitely stuff I could have done better. But it's all a learning thing and I will come back stronger," Fa said afterwards.

"I felt like I frustrated myself by closing the gap too early and not creating the space I needed for the second phase attacks."