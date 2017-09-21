Watch: Kevin Barry warns Hughie Fury about Joseph Parker - 'The animal will come out'

Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry has fired an ominous warning to Hughie Fury ahead of the pair's WBO title fight in Manchester this Sunday: Beware the Kiwi heavyweight.

Both fighters head into the bout at the Manchester Arena with unbeaten professional records, and will duke it out for the WBO heavyweight belt - with Barry confident his man will do the job.

Speaking to media after Parker's open training session overnight, Barry spoke about his fighter's mindset going into, arguably, the biggest fight of his career.

"Everyone who knows Joe and who's watched him on his journey, they know how relaxed he is," Barry said.

"Joe is not a fighter who gets anxious, he's not a fighter who suffers from nerves."

Barry also made it clear that Parker is ready to take Fury on, saying that the unbeaten Kiwi has what it takes to get the win.

"He's somebody who relishes the pressure."