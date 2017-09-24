Watch: 'Kevin Barry says the judges were crazy' – Hughie's father miffed with judges' decision after Parker 'failed to knock Fury out'

Source:
Peter Fury, father and trainer of British fighter Hughie, has claimed that Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry told him that the judges were crazy, after the Kiwi fighter claimed a controversial victory in Manchester.
Speaking to media after the fight, Fury said that Barry had sounded him out after the final bell.
"Kevin Barry - when I spoke to him - he said the judges were crazy," he said.
"He said the judges score is ridiculous, he said this was a very, very close fight."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport