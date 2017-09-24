 

Watch: 'Kevin Barry says the judges were crazy' – Hughie's father miffed with judges' decision after Parker 'failed to knock Fury out'

Peter Fury, father and trainer of British fighter Hughie, has claimed that Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry told him that the judges were crazy, after the Kiwi fighter claimed a controversial victory in Manchester.

The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.
Speaking to media after the fight, Fury said that Barry had sounded him out after the final bell.

"Kevin Barry - when I spoke to him - he said the judges were crazy," he said.

"He said the judges score is ridiculous, he said this was a very, very close fight."

