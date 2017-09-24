 

Watch: 'Kevin Barry says the judges were crazy' – Hughie Fury's camp cry injustice after Parker loss

Peter Fury, father and trainer of British fighter Hughie, has claimed that Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry told him that the judges were crazy, after the Kiwi fighter claimed a controversial victory in Manchester.

The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.
Speaking to media after the fight, Fury said that Barry had sounded him out after the final bell.

"Kevin Barry - when I spoke to him - he said the judges were crazy," he said.

"He said the judges score is ridiculous, he said this was a very, very close fight."

Joseph Parker

The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

Mick Hennessy says Fury put on a masterclass.

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win


The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

AND STILL! The moment judges stun hometown crowd, give it to big Joe Parker on points


Parker's trainer made it very clear that tonight's majority decision win against Hughie Fury is an impressive feat.

'We fought him in his backyard!' Kevin Barry shuts down reporters' questions over quality of Joseph Parker's win

The pair of tennis legends played for Team Europe.

Federer and Nadal embrace after winning first doubles match together in Laver Cup

The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.

