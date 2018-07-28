 

Watch: Kevin Barry explains Joseph Parker's new lean, mean look - 'We've changed a lot of things up'

1 NEWS
Joseph Parker weighing in two kilograms heavier than his last fight is no cause for alarm, trainer Kevin Barry assures.

As the Kiwi heavyweight prepares to return to the ring against British fighter Dillian Whyte in London tomorrow morning, Parker this morning tipped the scales at just over 110kg, heavier than his last bout, his unanimous decision loss to Anthony Joshua in April.

However, despite being heavier on the scales, Parker is sporting a leaner, meaner look for tomorrow's fight, something Barry explained was down to his new training regime.

The Kiwi heavyweight caught up with 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid ahead of facing Dillian Whyte. Source: 1 NEWS

"For the first time in 25 fights, we never did our six round workout the morning of the weigh-in day," he told 1 NEWS.

"We've changed a lot of things up this training camp, and this is one of them.

"We usually do two rounds of skipping, two of shadow sparring, two on the hand pads. I said to Joe, we've had so many changes, we're not doing any training tomorrow.

Watch for the vital statistics ahead of the pair July 29 bout. Source: 1 NEWS

"He said 'you know my weight will probably be up a kg.' I said Joe, you look fantastic, we're not training tomorrow."

Barry also spoke about the results of the new training, something fans should notice in tomorrow morning's bout.

"(His) legs are a little bigger, back's a little bigger, punching stronger, suprememly confident."

The two heavyweights square off at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"We expected the change in Joe's body."

"Joe is right where I want him to be."

"I'm suprememly confident, Joe is confident, the team around us is confident, I really feel we're going to have a great performance tomorrow night.

"We'll be going for a knockout, we haven't had one in the last four fights - I can promise you, Joe's going to be hitting this guy with every piece of energy in his body."

Ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte, the Kiwi has weighed in two kilograms heavier than his last bout. Source: 1 NEWS
Cards, Playstation and a nap: Joseph Parker's pre-fight routine revealed

1 NEWS
A relaxed Joseph Parker has spoken about his pre-fight routine, less than 24 hours ahead of his return to the ring, taking on Dillian Whyte at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning.

Catching up with 1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid, the Kiwi fighter spoke candidly about his final preparations for a given bout, seemingly unfazed by the significance of his next fight, having lost both his unbeaten record and WBO heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua earlier this year.

"The most important thing, is to rest well," he said.

"Do my prayers, relaxing time with friends and family. I want to play games, sing some songs. Play some cards, Playstation.

"When I wake up tomorrow, its time for action."

Parker elaborated on his desire to rest well before a fight, revealing that his pre-fight routine to face Joshua - the biggest fight of his career - involved a nap.

"It's the most important part before a fight."

"Even for this fight tomorrow, I'll have a nap.

"That's the time to shut down, relax. When you wake up, its the time to get to the stadium. Put on your dancing shoes, put on those hurting gloves - time to rip into someone."

Having weighed in at just over 110kg, a leaner, meaner Parker was brimming with confidence for tomorrow morning's showdown.

"Physically, I'm feeling great, I'm looking great."

"I've put on a bit more muscle, but I've got the speed, I've got the power to knock him (Whyte) out.

The Kiwi heavyweight caught up with 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid ahead of facing Dillian Whyte. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
Heavyweight fighters Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte got a bit too close for comfort at their pre-fight weigh in this morning, with tensions between the two threatening to boil over.

Kiwi fighter Parker hit the scales first, weighing in at 17 stone four pounds (110kg).

Next up, British fighter Whyte, who tipped the scales at 18.69 stone (118kg) - heavier than his opponent.

The two fighters then came together for the pre-fight stare down, both getting up close and personal with one another before tomorrow morning's bout.

Parker and Whyte will face one another at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning NZT.

The two heavyweights square off at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning. Source: 1 NEWS
