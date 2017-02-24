 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'I just kind of froze for a little bit' - the moment Oracle sailor almost sliced in half in high speed terrifying plunge

share

Source:

Youtube/Oracle Team USA

Oracle Team USA grinder Graeme Spence has come away counting his lucky stars after a near-death experience in the water.

Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.
Source: Youtube/Oracle Team USA

Footage from Oracle's training base in Bermuda shows Spence taking a plunge into the ocean after his boat hits a rough wave, narrowly avoiding being sliced in two by a foil on Wednesday as the boat cuts through the water.

"I just kind of froze for a little bit, before being relieved that I was out the back of the boat," Spence told Oracle's official YouTube channel.

Watch: Team NZ's secret out of the bag! Could 'cycle' grinders be America's Cup game-changer?

1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.
Whether the innovation will give New Zealand an edge at this year's America’s Cup in Bermuda is yet to be seen.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: 'I just kind of froze for a little bit' - the moment Oracle sailor almost sliced in half in high speed terrifying plunge

00:26
2
Double bouncer

Video: (Another) Double-bouncer! Indian twirler almost snares shocked Aussie with truly awful delivery

00:31
3
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

01:34
4
Have a great night, firefighters – you deserve it.

'We really appreciate your help, a little gift from us' – Crusaders give heroic Port Hills firefighters tickets for Brumbies match

00:29
5
Young Matt Renshaw had to retire on day one against India in Pune.

Watch: Gutless - or needs must? Aussie Test batsman's mad mid-innings toilet sprint leaves Border, Steve Smith fuming

00:46
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'

Guess who? Watch the moment JJ & Dom can't believe their surprise caller. But Reese Witherspoon was super sweet.

00:09
More than three months after the Kaikoura quake hit the capital, restaurant owners were able today to return to their business.

'It a bombsite' - Wellington restaurant owner allowed back inside building months after quake

Many buildings in Courtenay Central were evacuated days after the Kaikoura quake.

01:34
Have a great night, firefighters – you deserve it.

'We really appreciate your help, a little gift from us' – Crusaders give heroic Port Hills firefighters tickets for Brumbies match

Have a great night, you deserve it.


00:40
A major police response was sparked by an emergency call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Ave.

Video: Schools no longer in lockdown, armed cops clear streets in Auckland's Remuera

A large number of police were in attendance including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

04:24
The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ