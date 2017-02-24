Watch: 'I just kind of froze for a little bit' - the moment Oracle sailor almost sliced in half in high speed terrifying plunge

Oracle Team USA grinder Graeme Spence has come away counting his lucky stars after a near-death experience in the water.

Footage from Oracle's training base in Bermuda shows Spence taking a plunge into the ocean after his boat hits a rough wave, narrowly avoiding being sliced in two by a foil on Wednesday as the boat cuts through the water.

"I just kind of froze for a little bit, before being relieved that I was out the back of the boat," Spence told Oracle's official YouTube channel.