TODAY |

Watch: Joy as rowers celebrate news racing can begin at national champs

Source:  1 NEWS

A big sigh of relief, and the tingling of nervous excitement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The national championships had been under threat of cancellation due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak, but will now begin tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

That was the feeling in Twizel this afternoon as New Zealand's rowing community reacted to the Prime Minister's announcement that the rest of the country outside of Auckland would move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 from 11.59pm tonight.

Members of Mercer Rowing Club congregated around the television in their accommodation, anxiously waiting to hear Jacinda Ardern utter the words for them to move to Level 1.

Once she did, the teenagers were sent into raptures, while several parents and coaches also broke down into tears.

The announcement means racing can begin tomorrow in a revamped three-day event, something all the rowers including Mercer's Ella Henry were excited to get underway.

"I was just honestly stoked," Henry said.

"We've all worked so hard to get here so being able to actually race is amazing."

"My palms were very sweaty, I was just freaking out because this is the last regatta of the season so not being able to race would've hurt a little bit."

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
'I messed it up' — Rafael Nadal stuns Australian Open reporters with unintended leak
2
Eye on Prada Cup resumption following Auckland's drop to Alert Level 2
3
World No.1 Ash Barty crashes out of Australian Open
4
History made as Danielle Johnson joins father with 1000 horse racing wins
5
Watch: Joy as rowers celebrate news racing can begin at national champs
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:15

America's Cup teams able to work, train during Auckland's Level 3 lockdown

Empty feeling: The NZ sporting events at risk of being significantly hurt by Covid-19 situation

New York Yacht Club fined for American Magic's near-miss with Auckland ferry
02:01

Inspirational Paeroa man completes ultramarathon in gumboots to raise money for youth