Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai

Joseph Parker was made to work during his first appearance in the ring in six months yesterday when he took on Alex Leapai, but now the Kiwi boxer feels he's ready to take on anyone.

Parker secured a 10th round TKO win against the 39-year-old Australian in his first fight on US soil yesterday and he's already looking at how he can make his way back to the top.

"September, October or it just depends where the card is and the opponent, whoever's ready to jump in the ring," Parker said.

"I'll fight anyone, like I said I don't care who it is. Put me in the ring and I'll take your business. I think the better opponent the more I lift my game, so line them up."

The former WBO hevyweight champ dominated the fight from start to finish but Leapai's toughness saw him stay in the contest until the ref stepped in.

Parker said he was happy with his performance, though.

"We're going to celebrate this victory and we're going to look forward to the next fight," Parker said.

"I want to get in the ring again soon. I'm in good shape, I'm going to maintain the training we've been doing and keep improving on what we just achieved."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows. Source: SKY
