Watch: Is this Joseph Parker's ticket to success? Monster left hook drops Romanian giant to the canvas in 2015 knockout

Joseph Parker has less than two weeks to come up with a strategy to beat fill-in fighter Razvan Cojanu but watching footage of the Romanian fighter's two losses could show a weakness.

Razvan Cojanu has only lost twice in 18 pro bouts. This devastating shot from Donovan Dennis was one of them.
Fighting in ESPN's Boxcino Tournament, on April 10, 2015, Cojanu was put to sleep by Donovan Dennis' brutal left hook in a second round knockout.

The Sans Bethlehem Event Centre crowd in Pennsylvania roared as Cojanu hit the canvas, and he can expect the same treatment from a Kiwi crowd if Parker manages to do the same on May 6.

Parker stands at exactly the same height as Dennis, at 193cm, but his reach is shorter by 8cm, at 193cm.

Cojanu, who arrived in the country this morning in time for a press conference this afternoon, stands at 202cm tall.

Razvan Cojanu is ranked no. 14 in the WBO and will take Hughie Fury’s place on May 6.
Cojanu will fight Parker for the WBO Heavyweight title after original fighter, Briton Hughie Fury, withdrew from the fight on Monday over a back injury.

Cojanu and Parker have recently sparred in Las Vegas, while Parker was preparing for Fury.

Cojanu posted a photo to social media of the pair all smiles and joking after the session.

Razvan Cojanu takes a selfie after a recent sparring session with Joseph Parker.

Joseph Parker

