Watch: Joseph Parker's out-of-control manager David Higgins is booted from presser as Fury's dad yells: 'F*** off d***head'

Joseph Parker's promoter had to be escorted away from his fighter's opening press conference after an ugly altercation with the Fury camp in London overnight.

Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.
Source: 1 NEWS

After proceedings were delayed by half an hour, with the Furys showing up late, DUCO Events boss David Higgins confronted Hughie Fury and his father Peter.

Higgins, furious at the Furys' involvement in the appointment of a non-neutral official for the September 24 bout, took aim at Fury senior.

The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Neutral referee, neutral referee," Higgins yelled before being escorted away by security.

Peter Fury, responded in an expletive-laden rant.

"Who gives a f*** about you anyway? Take the f****** line," Fury yelled.

"Who gives a f*** about you or your f****** bodyguards? We come from the street, f*** off d***head, squealing like a pig. You don't belong in fighting circles, let the men fight, f****** dummy!

The Kiwi heavyweight is confident going into his WBO title defence in Manchester.
Source: 1 NEWS

"You're rattled and now you've shown it."

