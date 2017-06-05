Watch: Is Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury back on? Legendary promoter says yes!

Joseph Parker's next bout will see him come face to face with British fighter Hughie Fury in the UK later this year, according to Fury's promoter Frank Warren.

The controversial British heavyweight withdrew from Parker's scheduled WBO title defence in May under bizarre circumstances - citing a back injury, however it was suggested by Parker's team that the Fury camp never intended to travel to New Zealand.

Yet, despite the first scheduled bout between Parker and Fury descending into chaos before it could even begin, the Brit remains at the top of the WBO mandatory challengers' list - meaning that another attempt at a fight between the two can only be avoided for so long.

Speaking to IFL TV, Warren said that both camps were in the midst of negotiations for another attempt at the fight.

"That fight I believe will take place in the UK, the way things are going," Warren said.

"There's a lot of negotiations going on, but in the meantime, Hughie will be fighting in July as a warm up for the fight that will take place in September between him and Parker."

Should a fight between Parker and Fury eventuate, it would almost certainly be staged within the UK, with Fury's hometown base of Manchester the most likely venue.