Watch: Is Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury back on? Legendary promoter says yes!

Joseph Parker's next bout will see him come face to face with British fighter Hughie Fury in the UK later this year, according to Fury's promoter Frank Warren.

Fury pulled out of the pair’s scheduled May fight claiming a back injury.
The controversial British heavyweight withdrew from Parker's scheduled WBO title defence in May under bizarre circumstances - citing a back injury, however it was suggested by Parker's team that the Fury camp never intended to travel to New Zealand.

Yet, despite the first scheduled bout between Parker and Fury descending into chaos before it could even begin, the Brit remains at the top of the WBO mandatory challengers' list - meaning that another attempt at a fight between the two can only be avoided for so long.

Speaking to IFL TV, Warren said that both camps were in the midst of negotiations for another attempt at the fight.

"That fight I believe will take place in the UK, the way things are going," Warren said.

The WBO heavyweight champ will choose either Dean Lonergan or David Higgins to support him in the UK in the next few days.
"There's a lot of negotiations going on, but in the meantime, Hughie will be fighting in July as a warm up for the fight that will take place in September between him and Parker."

Should a fight between Parker and Fury eventuate, it would almost certainly be staged within the UK, with Fury's hometown base of Manchester the most likely venue.

1 NEWS understands that unless an agreement between the two sides is reached within the next few days, another purse bid will decide the location of the fight.

