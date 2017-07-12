Watch: Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury hug it out ahead of September's Hughie Fury bout

Joseph Parker and former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury have shared a hug in an emotional pre-fight press conference in Manchester.

With Parker scheduled to fight Fury's cousin Hughie in September, the former champion was in attendance to support his family member.

Fury was stripped of his WBA, WBO and IBF titles in October 2016 after testing positive for banned substances - with Parker taking the vacant WBO title in his absence.

However Fury spoke highly of Parker, bearing no ill-will towards the Kiwi heavyweight.

"I'm happy to meet Joe personally," Fury said.

"I'll shake his hand in a minute and congratulate him properly."