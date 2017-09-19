Watch: Joseph Parker stares down Hughie Fury after drama filled press conference

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.
Farmers protested today in Waikato over policies they say punish them.
Botany candidate Wetex Kang is the party's first Chinese candidate.
Thousands of Kiwis have given their say on the big issues facing the country.
They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ