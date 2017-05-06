Watch: Joseph Parker shows off fancy footwork with worm-like dance ahead of heavyweight bout

WBO world heavyweight champion Joesph Parker showed no signs of nerves today, as he checked out the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau ahead of his fight with Romanian fighter Razvan Cojanu tonight.

Parker, 25, looked very relaxed smiling while walking around inside the ring and even showcased some fancy moves busting out a worm shuffle.

He said his team got up today and did their ritual morning walk before his fight.

"Woke up this morning had breakfast, had a team walk and now we are here checking out the ring," said Parker.

The New Zealand hevyweight champ said his opponent is yet to feel the full wrath of his power and that tonight's fight will be a tough one for Cojanu.

"This ain't a sparring session this is the real deal.

"Sparring is different from a real fight, he may have felt my power with 16 ounce gloves but now I'm going to wear 10s".