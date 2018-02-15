Watch Joseph Parker put himself through electric shock treatment to face Anthony Joshua

Breaking News
Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation to face Britain's Anthony Joshua, putting himself through electrical muscle stimulation at his Las Vegas training base.
After an intense workout, the Kiwi heavyweight's physio therapist filled Parker's arm with needles, while an electrical current surged through to stimulate his left arm's muscles.
Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Parker talked through the procedure.
"It's a bit of a process," he said.
"Everyone does feel pain in the ring, but it's how you deal with it and how you overcome it."
Parker and Joshua will meet in the ring for their unification superfight in Cardiff on April 1 NZT.
