Watch: Joseph Parker looking quick and sharp in training ahead of Dillian Whyte showdown in London on July 29

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is looking in tip-top shape as he prepares for his showdown against British fighter Dillian Whyte next month in London.

Parker, 26, is in the middle of a seven week training camp and has linked up with Philippi Sports Institute who are helping the Kiwi fighter with his strength and conditioning in Las Vegas.

The South Auckland heavyweight believes he will be in even better shape for his fight against Whyte at the O2 Arena on July 29 (NZ time), revealing he's started at a lighter weight this time round in training.

"Last camp we started at 120kg, this time round we have started at 110kg," Parker told fighthype.com.

"So we have been able to keep the weight off. In the off season eat nice food but not overdo it."

Philippi Sports Institute posted vision of some of Parker's training regime on Instagram overnight, with the Kiwi looking quick and fast on his feet.

Parker (25-1) suffered the first loss of his pro boxing career and lost his WBO title to WBA and IBF world champion boxer Anthony Joshua on April 1, with Joshua winning the bout by unanimous decision at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.