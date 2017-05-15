 

Watch: Joseph Parker, Jerome Kaino eat scorpions in challenge to decide who'll become Social Survivor champion

They're better known for the big hits they can put on opponents in their respective sports, but Joseph Parker and Jerome Kaino were facing a different kind of challenge today as the pair battled it out for the inaugural crown of Social Survivor.

Parker and Kaino put their money, and some disgusting creepy-crawlies, where their mouths are.
The WBO heavyweight champion and veteran All Black, alongside TVNZ1 Breakfast presenter Brodie Kane and Survivor NZ contestant Hannah Gough, competed in a grueling eating challenge today which saw them dine out on some of Nicaragua's more unique delicacies - crickets, centipedes, scorpions and tarantulas.

The challenge came about after the pair of sporting stars traded banter online in a social media post on Survivor NZ's Facebook page which asked which of the four creepy-crawlies would fans of the show prefer to eat.

Jerome Kaino and Joseph Parker lay down a challenge on social media.

After Kaino questioned Parker's diet, a challenge was set and the pair faced off in Auckland alongside Kane and Gough to see who could claim the Social Survivor crown.

The two were the only contestants standing after surviving the tarantulas, but a dead-heat in the final round featuring scorpions meant the pair went one more time in a sudden death round - with scorpions the choice of meal again.

Parker wouldn't be beaten this time as he devoured the crunchy creature well before Kaino.

Survivor New Zealand airs Sundays at 7pm and Mondays at 7.30pm from 7 May on TVNZ 2 and is live-streamed at tvnz.co.nz/survivornz.

