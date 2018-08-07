 

Watch: Joseph Parker 'getting calls in from match makers' as he eyes return to ring after Dillian Whyte loss

1 NEWS
Joseph Parker's camp has a confirmed today that he will fight on for another five years and could possibly return back into the boxing ring later this year.

The 26-year-old spoke on home soil in Auckland today for the first time since his loss to British heavyweight fighter Dillian Whyte two weeks ago in London.

Parker's promoter David Higgins announced today that his boxer will continue to fight and will look to recapture a world title and become a unified champion.

"Joseph has confirmed categorically that he wants to fight on for another five years, so there is no fence sitting there," said Higgins.

"We've got unfinished business, the goal remains the same to unify the heavyweight division.

"And so right now we are looking at various options, we are getting calls in from match makers and managers from around the world."

Higgins said there are various offers on the table at the moment and they will make a decision on what is right for Parker.

"There are fight options in the United Kingdom, in New Zealand, in the United States."

Higgins spoke to Matchroom Sport's manager and promoter Eddie Hearn (Anthony Joshua's promoter) last night about potential fights.

"His view is that our brand hasn't been dented in the UK and it took tremendous courage to go through that head-butt and then nearly come back and nearly get the win."

For now Parker will have some R&R with family and spend time with his new-born baby girl.

"Onwards and upwards we are just assessing various options and we are going to choose the best one and hopefully come back later this year."

Parker has now lost two fights in his professional career, going down to Whyte last month by unanimous decision and lost his WBO heavyweight title to multiple title holder Anthony Joshua by decision in April in Wales.

Parker's promoter David Higgins said his fighter aims to fight for another five years.
