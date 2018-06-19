 

Watch: Joseph Parker channels inner beast during intense workout ahead of fight with Dillian Whyte

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker is all business heading into his upcoming bout in the UK.

The Kiwi heavyweight is gearing up for another massive UK bout.
Source: Joseph Parker / Twitter

Parker shared footage of a recent gym workout as he continues his preparations for his July 28 fight with Dillian Whyte at London's O2 Arena.

The Kiwi is looking to impose himself in the division again after losing his WBO world title to Anthony Joshua earlier this year via unanimous decision.

"We've both been in with AJ. One of us ended the fight on our feet, the other didn't. That pretty much speaks for itself," said Parker.

"I'm really looking forward to fighting Dillian. He's got a big mouth and says some funny things – and he's also highly entertaining in the ring. It'll be an incredible fight. There's no doubt about that.

"I'm really happy with how things have worked out. I know it took a lot of hard work from my team to get this over the line."

Parker enters the fight with a career record of 24-1, 18 KO while Whyte sits at 23-1, 17 KO - Whyte's only career loss also coming to Joshua.

Whyte said he thinks the Kiwi has made a big mistake opting for another big fight.

"Joseph Parker will be hungry, motivated. I just hope he leaves his running shoes at home and comes to fight.

"Massive respect to him - he had his moments versus Joshua, he could have had a couple of easy fights, but he wants a challenge. It's a big mistake."

Joseph Parker

