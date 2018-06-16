 

Watch: Jockey completes miracle comeback to win race after near dismount

Jockey Aaron Kuru and mount Des De Jeu have pulled off one of the most incredible victories in horse racing history, coming from behind to seal a win after a near disastrous dismount on the first jump.

After falling early in the race at Awapuni this morning, Kuru and Des De Jeu managed to get themselves back into contention, storming home on the final straight, chasing down race favourite Gargarin in the process.

"I just went down. I don't know. I can't really explain it. I got back on. He's got plenty of ability," Kuru told Trackside afterwards.

Trainer Mark Oulaghan even said he'd written off Kuru's chances.

""We thought he wasn't a bad sort of an animal but after the first fence I wasn't giving him too much of a chance," he said.

"I was amazed he got back on as I thought he was gone. He's a big horse who jumps well so we think he has a big future as a chaser."

