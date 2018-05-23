 

Watch: Japanese American football player apologises and bows to opponent after deliberate cheap shot

A Japanese college football player has apologised and bowed during a press conference after he intentionally injured a quarterback from the opposing team with a cheap shot.

Taisuke Miyagawa intentionally injured the opposing quarterback because his coach told him to ‘crush’ him.
Source: Kyodo News

Taisuke Miyagawa broke his silence earlier today over the ugly incident which occurred in a game between Nihon University and Kwansei Gakuin University.

The 20-year-old claims he was acting under his coach's instructions who had ordered him to "crush" Kosei Okuno in his first possible play.

The act has gripped Japan ever since and even lead to Nihon's coach Masato Uchida resigning last week.

Taisuke Miyagawa bows for his cheap shot tackle on an opposing player.

Miyagawa said that his coach had told him, "the autumn season would be easy for us if their QB is injured" and agreed to let him play in the game if he agreed to crush Okuno.

As a result, Miyagawa sprints across the field after Okuno had thrown a pass and tackled him from behind, sidelining the quarterback for three weeks with a back injury.

"No matter what I was ordered to do, I still decided to go through with the play on my own, so I must apologise and reflect on my actions," Miyagawa said.

He also bowed to show his remorse for his actions.

"Making the truth clear is a step toward atonement," he said.

"I was weak and could not judge on my own."

