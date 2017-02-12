Watch: 'I've spent the week shocked' - Kiwi sprinter who pushed Usain Bolt still in disbelief at racing legend

Kiwi sprinter Joseph Millar is still in disbelief after a whirlwind week saw him competing against athletics legend Usain Bolt in the Nitro Athletic Series in Melbourne.

The 24-year-old sprinter finished just 0.16 seconds behind the eight-time Olympic champion, in a nail-biting 150m final yesterday.

Millar said on social media the week, which also saw him post a personal best of 10.30s in the 100m on Thursday, was something special.

"Had the time of my life racing at the Nitro series," he said.

"I've spent the week shocked, not only at what I was able to achieve but by the immense love and support I've received since my 1st race. It means the world to me."