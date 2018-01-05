Watch: 'I've never been more ready' - Meet the young Kiwi pitcher chasing his baseball dream after signing massive MLB deal

Another Major League Baseball club has swooped in on Kiwi talent as the game continues to grow here, with Auckland-born teen pitcher Kyle Glogoski on his way to the the Philadelphia Phillies having signed a multi-year deal.

Glogoski, who's already played for the men's national team, the Diamondblacks, has taken his first step towards his MLB dream after signing a multi-year deal with the 2008 World Series champions - a deal 1 NEWS understands has a significant sum of money tied to it.

"I've never been more ready for this in my life, I've worked extremely hard," Glogoski said.

"My fastball? I can get it up to about 92, 93."

That's 93 mp/h or 150 km/h - the average speed of thrown by a starting or relief pitcher in the Major Leagues.

But Glogoski has a long way to go before he can even think about the Majors, Phillies scout Howard Norsetter said.

"The hope is that he starts off in the Gulf Coast League, the next year works his way up to the Short A, the next year to A Ball, then High A Ball, then Double A, Triple A to Major Leagues," he said.

"By the time he's 23, 24-years-old, that would be fantastic."

It's a goal no Kiwi-born player has achieved but Baseball NZ CEO Ryan Flynn says talent is starting to surface thanks to better development specifically for the sport.

"What we're seeing now is kids playing baseball at a younger age, which will give them an edge," he said.

The previos two Kiwi signings to MLB teams, Pita Rona and Te Wera Bishop, both came from softball backgrounds instead of developing their skills in baseball - something Glogoski has had the luxury of after picking up the sport when he was 12.

His parents were getting ready to send him to a US college when major league offers came through before Christmas.

"It's a job, it's an apprenticeship," Glogoski's father Gary said.