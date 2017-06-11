 

Watch: 'I've dried out a little bit!' Reluctant Outteridge explains how he fell off Artemis, gifting Team NZ win

Team New Zealand have claimed the early advantage in their America's Cup challenger final, with a Swedish syndicate self-destruction handing the Kiwis a 2-1 lead.

The Artemis skipper took his overboard adventure on the chin after this morning's America's Cup racing.
With the two boats roughly level mid-race, Sweden's Australian skipper Nathan Outteridge slipped and went overboard while moving across the boat.

The Kiwis pounced to snatch a 2-1 lead after a shocking mistake from Sweden.
Devoid of their captain, the Swedes gave up the ghost in Bermuda's Great Sound and retired, allowing the Kiwis to freely sail to victory.

The Kiwi helmsman claimed a 2-1 lead in the Challengers Series finals after Artemis lost their skipper to Bermuda's Great Sound.
Outteridge was later fished out of the water by the chase boat.

"I've dried out a little bit, but apart from that I'm fine," Outteridge said after the race.

Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.
"These boats are turning quite quickly and in an effort to get crew up quite quickly out of the tack, we sprint across.

"Just as I was crossing the centre of the boat we straightened the turn, which had me sliding off the off-beam.

"It's not the first time it's happened, to myself or to many people."

Apart from their implosion at 1-1, the Swedes had the better of the racing in all three tussles and out-manoeuvred the Kiwis in each start.

But their penalty for veering outside the course boundary in the first race gave Peter Burling and company too large a lead, winning by 47 seconds.

In the second race, a flawless Swedish performance handed them a 15-second victory, before Outteridge's third-race blunder put Team New Zealand on the ascendancy.

The result takes Team New Zealand once step closer to a Cup Match with Team USA, with a perfect showing - in the lighter breezes forecast for Bermuda - enough to send them through.

