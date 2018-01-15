 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'It's time to focus' - Joseph Parker says the trash-talk with Anthony Joshua is over – it's action time

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker admits he did what he had to do to get the fight he wanted, and now that deal is signed his trash talk with upcoming opponent Anthony Joshua is over and done with.

Parker admitted he said things to catch Joshua's attention but now the fight is signed, he's purely focused on training.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and his team have taken at Joshua in recent months over his "glass chin" and "robotic" fighting style all to get the British boxer's attention for a unification bout of their IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

The plan worked, with the pair confirmed this morning to be fighting each other on March 31 in Cardiff, Wales.

Parkers says that means there's no need to keep taunting Joshua.

"I think we got under his skin, the plan we put in place got under his skin and angered him," he said.

"It was the only way to do it because if we didn't do it we wouldn't be sitting here now, we wouldn't be getting this fight - I think our team came up with a great plan and now it's time for action."

Parker said he was now solely focused on training for the fight which is just over 11 weeks away.

"It's time to focus, to lock myself away and focus on what's important which is to train hard, get in shape, get fit, get strong and come prepared."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:46
1
The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.

Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

01:31
2
Scallywag skipper David Witt warned Alex Gough he was lucky to be alive after he was hauled back onto the boat.

Watch: Panicked Volvo Ocean Race crew scramble to save sailor swept overboard


00:30
3
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs goes 61 yards on final play to send Minnesota fans into delirium.

Gone! NFL star pulls off miracle last-gasp play to steal unlikely play-off win


4

Thirty New Zealand cricketers chasing big money IPL deals

00:52
5
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Anthony Joshua says he's lost respect for Joseph Parker due to build-up comments

01:42

Total fire ban for Otago and Southland as temperatures of up to 35 degrees hit lower South Island

Fire and Emergency are calling for people to be extra vigilant in the extreme heat.

00:46
The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.

Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

Close friend Sam Whitelock shaved his head for a campaign to raise money for a girl who lost her mum to cancer started by 'Chalky'.

00:19
The US President addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

Watch: 'I am not a racist' – President Trump defends himself after reportedly calling African nations 's***hole countries'

He talked about the issues as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

German tourist fined $5k for 'emotional harm' after pulling out in front of truck on the way to Coromandel, killing girlfriend

The student's girlfriend died after a car he was driving in the Coromandel crashed into a truck.


TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

TVNZ has announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams with Hayley Hot joining Jack Tame on Breakfast.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 