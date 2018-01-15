Watch: 'It's time to focus' - Joseph Parker says the trash-talk with Anthony Joshua is over – it's action time

Joseph Parker admits he did what he had to do to get the fight he wanted, and now that deal is signed his trash talk with upcoming opponent Anthony Joshua is over and done with.

Parker and his team have taken at Joshua in recent months over his "glass chin" and "robotic" fighting style all to get the British boxer's attention for a unification bout of their IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

The plan worked, with the pair confirmed this morning to be fighting each other on March 31 in Cardiff, Wales.

Parkers says that means there's no need to keep taunting Joshua.

"I think we got under his skin, the plan we put in place got under his skin and angered him," he said.

"It was the only way to do it because if we didn't do it we wouldn't be sitting here now, we wouldn't be getting this fight - I think our team came up with a great plan and now it's time for action."

Parker said he was now solely focused on training for the fight which is just over 11 weeks away.