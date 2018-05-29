Watch: 'It's right in his arm pit!' MLB umpire somehow catches wild 146km/h pitch with bicep

An MLB umpire showed baseball catchers how it's done after he managed to stop a 146km/h pitch using just his bicep.

Dan Bellino was officiating yesterday's game between the Reds and Rockies when Mike Dunn threw a fastball to Tony Wolters in the eighth innings.

However, the pitch was nowhere near Wolters' glove and sped past him towards the back stop - that is until it met Bellino.

The ball managed to lodge itself in between Bellino's arm and body, causing confusion on the field as the runners on base took off to steal on Wolters' error.

Bellino didn't even flinch, calmly removing the ball from its improvised nest and talking to the Rockies manager about his ruling which saw both runners allowed to steal.