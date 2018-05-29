 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'It's right in his arm pit!' MLB umpire somehow catches wild 146km/h pitch with bicep

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An MLB umpire showed baseball catchers how it's done after he managed to stop a 146km/h pitch using just his bicep.

Dan Bellino didn't even flinch after he managed to stop a ball using just his right arm
Source: SKY

Dan Bellino was officiating yesterday's game between the Reds and Rockies when Mike Dunn threw a fastball to Tony Wolters in the eighth innings.

However, the pitch was nowhere near Wolters' glove and sped past him towards the back stop - that is until it met Bellino.

The ball managed to lodge itself in between Bellino's arm and body, causing confusion on the field as the runners on base took off to steal on Wolters' error.

Bellino didn't even flinch, calmly removing the ball from its improvised nest and talking to the Rockies manager about his ruling which saw both runners allowed to steal.

Bellino ruled the delivery a wild pitch, with the Rockies going on to win 8-2.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:31
1
The Piri Burger combines Weepu's love for hunting and the bush.

Watch: 'All the flavours that I love' - Piri Weepu unveils new burger for All Blacks' upcoming French Test in Wellington

2

'That's what rugby is about' - Stuart Lancaster reveals Steve Hansen's heartfelt message after 2015 World Cup failure

00:15
3
Dan Bellino didn't even flinch after he managed to stop a ball using just his right arm

Watch: 'It's right in his arm pit!' MLB umpire somehow catches wild 146km/h pitch with bicep

00:47
4
The All Blacks kick-start their 2018 international season against France next Saturday in Auckland.

Watch: All Blacks train in chilly Christchurch conditions, prepare for French challenge

00:36
5
The Broadhurst-Shelford Trophy will be contested by the two NRL clubs whenever they play in the Garden City.

New rivalry trophy unveiled for Warriors' clash with Sea Eagles in Christchurch

01:41
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

01:43
Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering Greg Dufty two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

Former bikie, jailed for brutal Gold Coast killing of Kiwi mum, sentenced to life in prison for a second murder

Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering father of two Greg Dufty, two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

01:42
But the Transport Minister says people don’t like gridlock either and something has to be done.

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Only a third of Kiwis support Government's plan to increase fuel tax around the country

The Government wants to boost the fuel tax over the next three years with it set to be phased in from September.

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

01:40
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

Dennis Maxwell described his grandson Ihaia McPhee-Maxwell as "your typical kid" who "had a lot of potential".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 