Watch: 'It's a proud day for us' - Team NZ launch new pedal powered America's Cup yacht

Team New Zealand have officially launched their new pedal powered America's Cup yacht this afternoon in Auckland.

The 50-foot catamaran has a unique design with four cycling grinding stations in each hull to produce more speed and energy.

Team New Zealand's chief executive Grant Dalton is confident the new innovation will give the Kiwis a leg up over their competitors.

"This is a really proud day for the team collectively," said Dalton.

"The campaign always just gets real when you launch the actual boat that you hope will be the one to win the America's Cup back for New Zealand.

"It's when things get exciting, and despite the long hard hours everyone has been putting in there is definitely an added edge to the team now this is in the water."