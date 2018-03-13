 

Watch: 'It's one of the medals I don't have' - Determined Tom Walsh dead set on claiming Commonwealth Games gold

Tom Walsh has one goal ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Walsh said he crossed the first goal off his list at the Indoor World Championships but there's another waiting for him on the Gold Coast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Win.

The Kiwi shot putter told 1 NEWS today he's heading to next month's event with extra drive to claim a gold medal that he's yet to savour.

"I'm going to the Comm Games to win, for sure," Walsh said.

"It's one of the medal's I don't have."

Lucky for the Kiwi shot putter, he'll enter the event in good form after winning gold at this month's Indoor World Championships in Birmingham with a record-breaking throw of 22.31m.

Walsh also added the World Championship medal last year in London with a throw of 22.03m.

"To break the indoor games record, my form mustn't be that bad," he joked.

"I'm going really well, I'm really happy with where I'm at... I've got a three week window before I throw in the Gold Coast so that gives me a lot of time to freshen up."

Walsh is competing for the first time in years in front of a home crowd tomorrow when he takes on some of the world's best at the Timaru Super Shot - a friendly meet the town has put on to welcome home their sporting hero from Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games

