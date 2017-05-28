Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

Team New Zealand have strolled to victory in their opening race of the America's Cup qualification series, crushing France by two minutes and 33 seconds in Bermuda.

The Kiwi catamaran topped speeds of over 40 knots on the first day of racing, with the French team trailing for the entire race.

The 2:33 margin of victory was vastly superior to cup holders Oracle Team USA, who defeated France by 2:11, 22 seconds slower than Team New Zealand.