Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis

Team New Zealand secured a win from their only race on day three of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda today, sneaking home against Swedish side Artemis in dramatic fashion.

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.
The race was undoubtedly the most thrilling contest of this year's cup so far, with a whopping nine lead changes - before a late penalty cost Artemis a win, with Team New Zealand squeaking home to claim the race.

One pass in particular had commentators with their hearts in their mouths, as Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling executed a near perfect turn down.

"It's like a lethal game of chicken!" exclaimed the commentators.

The win sees Team New Zealand move to second behind Oracle Team USA at the top of the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series.

The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.
Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call in America's Cup qualifying scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.
Watch: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre photo finish as late penalty sinks Artemis

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis


