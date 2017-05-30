Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis

Team New Zealand secured a win from their only race on day three of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda today, sneaking home against Swedish side Artemis in dramatic fashion.

The race was undoubtedly the most thrilling contest of this year's cup so far, with a whopping nine lead changes - before a late penalty cost Artemis a win, with Team New Zealand squeaking home to claim the race.

One pass in particular had commentators with their hearts in their mouths, as Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling executed a near perfect turn down.

"It's like a lethal game of chicken!" exclaimed the commentators.