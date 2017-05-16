Watch: Italian ice hockey player slips during World Cup match resulting in rare but humiliating own goal

An Italian ice hockey player will be having nightmares for some time after an uncharacteristic slip on the ice during a world cup match resulted in a rare own goal.

Alex Eggar was playing for Italy against Denmark yesterday in Germany when the unfortunate incident happened.

The 37-year-old finished off a forgetful tournament for the Italians, who ended their campaign winless in Group A.

Egger plays for Italian club Bolzano in the Austrian Hockey League.