Watch: Italian daredevil surfer takes out award for fearless ride of monster 22 metre wave

An Italian surfer has taken out this year's prestigious biggest wave award after conquering a 22m monster off the coasts of Portugal.
Francisco Porcella took out the top honour at the World Surf League's Big Wave awards event in California for his ride of the 73-foot swell at Nazare yesterday.
"It's been a long time coming," the Italian said.
"I've been putting in my time and Mother Nature rewarded me that day."
While Porcella managed to stay on his boat in his daredevil ride, Wilem Banks wasn't as lucky as he took out Wipeout of the Year for bailing out at Mavericks in California.
