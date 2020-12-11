Watch: Israel Adesanya moved to tears as he receives Jiu-Jitsu belt

Kiwi-Nigerian UFC Middleweight champions Israel Adesanya was moved to tears while being presented with a Jiu-Jitsu purple belt during a ceremony in the US.

Adesanya has been training with Andre Galvao at Atos Jiu-Jitsu as he remains in the US waiting for a spot in managed isolation, having travelled there to support Carlos Ulberg's successful bid for a UFC contract.

He hasn't been sitting idle however, upskilling in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In a YouTube clip, Galvao spoke of Adesanya's improvement in just five weeks, and how much effort he had put in.

"It's amazing to see the way he handles his life, with such joy, gratitude, respect, I learned a lot from you," he told Adesanya.

"You deserve this, congratulations.

Wiping away tears, Adesanya said he was speechless "for once".

He paid tribute to his mentor, saying the atmosphere was the same as at Auckland's City Kickboxing.