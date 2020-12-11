TODAY |

Watch: Israel Adesanya moved to tears as he receives Jiu-Jitsu belt

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi-Nigerian UFC Middleweight champions Israel Adesanya was moved to tears while being presented with a Jiu-Jitsu purple belt during a ceremony in the US.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi UFC star has been upskilling while he waits to return to NZ. Source: Youtube: Atmos Jiu-Jitsu

Adesanya has been training with Andre Galvao at Atos Jiu-Jitsu as he remains in the US waiting for a spot in managed isolation, having travelled there to support Carlos Ulberg's successful bid for a UFC contract.

He hasn't been sitting idle however, upskilling in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In a YouTube clip, Galvao spoke of Adesanya's improvement in just five weeks, and how much effort he had put in.

"It's amazing to see the way he handles his life, with such joy, gratitude, respect, I learned a lot from you," he told Adesanya.

"You deserve this, congratulations.

Wiping away tears, Adesanya said he was speechless "for once".

He paid tribute to his mentor, saying the atmosphere was the same as at Auckland's City Kickboxing.

"I still don't feel like I deserve this, but I trust his judgement," he said, referring to his purple belt.

Other Sport
Combat Sports
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
2
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
3
Breakers star feels 'lucky' taking family to Australia after talk with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
4
Watch: Israel Adesanya moved to tears as he receives Jiu-Jitsu belt
5
Certain six saved by player's spectacular flying fielding effort in Big Bash
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Team NZ, Luna Rossa only teams out at second official America's Cup practice

First woman, next man on moon will come from elite group of 18 named by NASA
00:23

Hunter Biden's tax affairs under investigation by US federal prosecutors

Weeks after US election, YouTube cracks down on voter fraud misinformation