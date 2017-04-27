Watch: Inspirational 101-year-old athlete heads to the field with javelin in hand and a smile on her face

Source:
India's Man Kaur has continued her sensational run at the World Masters Games in Auckland by breaking a world record in the javelin.
Officials told 1 NEWS that the 101-year-old's throw went over five metres, meaning it had broken a record for her age with the final measurement at 5.12m.
The achievement adds to an already sensational outing for the 101-year-old athlete after she took home two gold medals on the track in the 100m and 200m.
She also took out first place in the shot put yesterday with a throw of 2.1m.
When asked about her secret to staying competitive at the age of 101, Kaur's son translated her simple answer: "She eats healthy food, and trains every day".
Kaur is no newbie at winning gold having won 17 since her athletic career began when she was 93.
Kaur is the oldest competitor at this year's World Masters Games.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport