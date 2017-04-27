Watch: Inspirational 101-year-old athlete heads to the field with javelin in hand and a smile on her face

India's Man Kaur has continued her sensational run at the World Masters Games in Auckland by breaking a world record in the javelin.

Officials told 1 NEWS that the 101-year-old's throw went over five metres, meaning it had broken a record for her age with the final measurement at 5.12m.

The achievement adds to an already sensational outing for the 101-year-old athlete after she took home two gold medals on the track in the 100m and 200m.

She also took out first place in the shot put yesterday with a throw of 2.1m.

When asked about her secret to staying competitive at the age of 101, Kaur's son translated her simple answer: "She eats healthy food, and trains every day".

Kaur is no newbie at winning gold having won 17 since her athletic career began when she was 93.