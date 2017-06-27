 

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

Team New Zealand is in party mode after wrapping up the America's Cup finals series this morning in Bermuda against Oracle Team USA.

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.
After being presented the Auld Mug the Kiwi syndicate celebrated with family and friends back at their base.

New Zealand's foil trimmer and Olympic gold medallist Blair Tuke got among the celebrations as he and his team-mates enjoyed a cycling beer-chug challenge race.

Family and friends egged and cheered their team on as some struggled to keep their beer down.

Burling said "we are going to enjoy this now" after defeating Oracle 7-1 in the finals series in Bermuda.
Jimmy Spithill discloses his "embarrassing" obsession with the Cup.
Dalton couldn't resist making a wee joke at his great rival's expense at Team New Zealand's victory presser today.

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Dalton couldn't resist making a wee joke at his great rival's expense at Team New Zealand's victory presser today.

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

