Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

Source:
Team New Zealand is in party mode after wrapping up the America's Cup finals series this morning in Bermuda against Oracle Team USA.
After being presented the Auld Mug the Kiwi syndicate celebrated with family and friends back at their base.
New Zealand's foil trimmer and Olympic gold medallist Blair Tuke got among the celebrations as he and his team-mates enjoyed a cycling beer-chug challenge race.
Family and friends egged and cheered their team on as some struggled to keep their beer down.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport