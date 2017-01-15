Watch: 'That is insane!' Turbos flyer comes up with ridiculous shimmy-offload and scores

Source:SKY
Manawatu have clinched a tight win over Southland, beating the Stags 29-19 in their Sevens bowl quarter final match in Rotorua today.
The best play in the match came late in the first half when Manawatu flyer Samu Kubunavanua came up with a brilliant offload, then showed great support to score for the Turbos.
Manawatu scored five tries to Southland's three, with Ben Wurthmuller all but sealing the match with a try in the last play of the game for the men in green.
