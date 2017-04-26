Watch: Incredible 101-year old sprinter triumphantly hobbles to 200m glory - then reveals secret of her success

India's Man Kaur has added another gold medal to her incredible haul at this year's World Masters Games in Auckland, winning the 200m dash this afternoon.

Kaur, 101, completed the event in two minutes and 58 seconds, competing as the only runner in her category.

It was her second gold medal on the track after she claimed her first during the 100m dash on Monday. Impressively she's also taken out first place in shot put earlier today with a throw of 2.1m and will take part in the javelin tomorrow.

"I'm very happy to win the gold medal," Kaur told 1 NEWS after the race.

When asked about her secret to staying competitive at the age of 101, Kaur's son translated her simple answer: "She eats healthy food, and trains every day."

Kaur is no newbie at winning gold having won 17 since her athletic career began when she was 93.