Watch: In-form Junior Black Sox slugger Reilly Makea launches monster home run in World Champs playoff

WBSC

Makea leads the tournament in home runs after mashing his third in today's 6-4 loss to Japan.
Source: WBSC

The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

'That was a deliberate act' - Chris Boyd slams Chiefs second-five after thuggish red card

Makea leads the tournament in home runs after mashing his third in today's 6-4 loss to Japan.

Watch: Junior Black Sox falter in seesawing World Softball Champs playoff despite monster home run

Liam Messam. Chiefs v Jaguares, Super Rugby, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand on the 4th May 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

'An absolute honour to play for you' - Liam Messam's emotional goodbye to Chiefs fans


Ed Quirk was given his marching orders for this incident in his side's 48-27 loss.

'That's not good for footy' - Brad Thorn slams Super Rugby refs after farcical red card against Sunwolves

The South African defeated John Isner in a five-set monster match.

'It's long overdue' - Isner, Anderson plead for Wimbledon tiebreaker after marathon semi-final

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.