Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

Team New Zealand helmsman and America's Cup winner Peter Burling is almost as smooth on the camera as he is on the water - almost.

Burling, who became the youngest ever helmsman to win the Auld Mug last week in Bermuda after a convincing 7-1 series win in the America's Cup match against Oracle Team USA, was asked by 1 NEWS how tired he was after arriving back on New Zealand shores from the exhausting campaign.

The 26-year-old went to give his honest response but stopped himself short.

"I'm pretty f... good," he said.

"I'm probably better than I have been for the last couple of days, if I'm honest!"

Burling and and his Team NZ teammates will have the Auld Mug on display tomorrow when they head through Auckland CBD for a celebratory parade.