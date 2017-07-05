 

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

Team New Zealand helmsman and America's Cup winner Peter Burling is almost as smooth on the camera as he is on the water - almost.

It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.
Burling, who became the youngest ever helmsman to win the Auld Mug last week in Bermuda after a convincing 7-1 series win in the America's Cup match against Oracle Team USA, was asked by 1 NEWS how tired he was after arriving back on New Zealand shores from the exhausting campaign.

The 26-year-old went to give his honest response but stopped himself short.

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.
"I'm pretty f... good," he said.

"I'm probably better than I have been for the last couple of days, if I'm honest!"

Burling and and his Team NZ teammates will have the Auld Mug on display tomorrow when they head through Auckland CBD for a celebratory parade.

Follow live coverage on 1 NEWS NOW throughout Thursday afternoon, and on TVNZ1 with Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow from 12.30pm-2.25pm.

