Watch: 'I'm a bit overwhelmed by all this' – Inspirational 99-year-old Aussie swimmer breaks world record

A spritely 99-year-old Australian man has claimed a new world record in his age group for the 50m freestlye swim.

Brisbane man George Corones set a time of 56.12 seconds at an event in the Gold Coast shortly before the Commonwealth Games kicks off.

George beat the previous world record time for the 100-104 age category by a massive 34 seconds.

"I'm a bit overwhelmed, I just hope I can finish," he told Australia's Seven Network as he emerged in front of a huge Gold Coast crowd before the swim last Wednesday.

George was the sole swimmer in the event that had been specially staged for him to try and grab the record.

"It was an exemplary swim for me, well balanced... and I was ready to hit the [wall] at the end very hard with my hand," he told the BBC.

George turns 100 in April, which is why he was eligible for the 100-104 category record, and has no plans of slowing down. Next up he will be going for the 100m freestyle record.

"I'm not a young man by any means, but I am really looking forward to it and confident I can do very well," he said.