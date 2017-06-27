 

Watch: 'If you want to be Japanese' - Grant Dalton takes sly shot at Dean Baker in rule change hint

Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton has hinted at a change to the rules around sailors representing other nations for the 2021 edition of the America's Cup - taking a jab at former teammate Dean Barker in the process.

With the former Kiwi helmsman now in charge of Team Japan, Dalton has indicated that his side will impose stricter eligibility rules for sailors representing other nations.

"When we announce out what we wanna do, you'll see our structure," Dalton said.

"We don't want to destroy an entire industry of yachtsman by making it impossible for them to sail for another country."

"But, if you want to be Japanese, you're going to have to be Japanese - that would be the message."

