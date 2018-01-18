 

Watch: 'I'd pretty much removed myself' - Kiwi speedskater heading to Winter Olympics after return to sport

Shane Dobbin's decision to come out of retirement has paid off following his selection in a three-strong Kiwi speed skating contingent to compete at the Winter Olympics.

Shane Dobbin, 38, is now part of New Zealand's first Winter Olympics long track speed skating team.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dobbin, 38, will contest his third Games at PyeongChang next month, while Reyon Kay and Peter Michael will make their Winter Olympic debuts.

The trio will combine in the team pursuit - a first for New Zealand - while each will also contest individual events.

All former world champions in inline skating, they have combined to excellent effect in the team pursuit on the World Cup circuit, amassing four podium finishes in the past 18 months.

A second placing at the 2017 world championships at the Gangneung Oval, the Games venue in South Korea, helped boost their world ranking to second.

The New Zealand flagbearer for the 2014 Games in Sochi, Dobbin announced his retirement following a meritorious seventh placing in the 10,000m individual race.

He made a decision two years ago to return and chase selection at a third Games, seduced by the allure of the team pursuit.

"What we've achieved in the short amount of time that we've been skating together is great," he said.

"We want a medal at PyeongChang and we're heading in the right direction to achieve that goal. You'd struggle to find a group of guys who are more driven than us right now."

Kay, 31, attributes the trio's success to what he calls an unorthodox training style led by coach Kalon Dobbin, Shane's older brother.

Rather than two 20-lap training sessions like most skaters, they churn out 150-lap stints at a slow space.

"It looks funny in the skating world but we think that there's some serious gains to be had from this approach," Kay said.

Individually, the athletes have also posted strong results.

Michael won World Cup gold in the 5000m and 1500m in 2016 and world championship bronze in the 5000m in 2017.

Kay won World Cup silver in the mass start in 2017.

The trio will train in Calgary in the lead-up to the Games starting on February 9.

NZ speed skating team:

Shane Dobbin: Team pursuit and 10,000m.

Peter Michael: Team Pursuit, Mass Start, 5000m and 1500m.

Reyon Kay: Team Pursuit, Mass Start and 1500m.

