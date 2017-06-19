Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

Source:
Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has fired back mind games of his own in the direction of Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill, having pushed his America's Cup crew's advantage out to a 3-0 scoreline in Bermuda.
At today's post-racing press conference, as Spithill tried to convince media and Burling of the massive improvements Oracle could make in the five day break before racing resumes on Sunday, Burling insisted his team were only just getting started, in their mission to reclaim the Auld Mug.
"We've already got a massive list of things we want to work on," Burling said, referring to boat speed and crew work.
"It felt like we were still a long way from where we could be."
His comments came as Spithill was forced to concede that Team NZ's boat was faster.
He also revealed where they could look for improvements.
"You sometimes learn the most when you look across the fence at your competitors."
