Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has fired back mind games of his own in the direction of Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill, having pushed his America's Cup crew's advantage out to a 3-0 scoreline in Bermuda.

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

Watch: 'No idea is out of the question' – Oracle's Jimmy Spithill admits considering stealing ideas from winning Team NZ

At today's post-racing press conference, as Spithill tried to convince media and Burling of the massive improvements Oracle could make in the five day break before racing resumes on Sunday, Burling insisted his team were only just getting started, in their mission to reclaim the Auld Mug.

"We've already got a massive list of things we want to work on," Burling said, referring to boat speed and crew work.

"It felt like we were still a long way from where we could be."

His comments came as Spithill was forced to concede that Team NZ's boat was faster.

He also revealed where they could look for improvements.

"You sometimes learn the most when you look across the fence at your competitors."

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.
Source: SKY
Oracle went for a hail mary penalty as race three slipped away from them in Bermuda.
Source: SKY
Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.
Source: SKY

Americas Cup

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America's Cup this morning.

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America's Cup advantage.

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America's Cup advantage.

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America's Cup advantage.

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

