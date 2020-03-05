Watch: Ice hockey player slashed in face by rival's skate, requiring 90 stitches

An ice hockey player is nursing 90 stitches in the face after a scary incident during an NHL match.

Johnny Boychuk, a defenseman for the Islanders, took a skate to the face during his side's 6-2 defeat by the Canadiens.

He was battling Artturi Lehkonen in the third period when Lehkonen fell forward, and his skate clipped Boychuk in the face.

Thankfully, his eye avoided injury.

"Thankfully, Johnny Boychuk is OK,” team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello was reported as saying by the New York Post.

“There’s been no damage to his eye. He had quite a night. First of all, you don’t know what happens. He felt the skate blade get his eye. But fortunately it just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches to fix. A plastic surgeon took care of it.”