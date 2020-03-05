TODAY |

Watch: Ice hockey player slashed in face by rival's skate, requiring 90 stitches

Source:  1 NEWS

An ice hockey player is nursing 90 stitches in the face after a scary incident during an NHL match.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Johnny Boychuk of the Islanders thankfully avoided injury to his eye in this scary incident. Source: NHL

Johnny Boychuk, a defenseman for the Islanders, took a skate to the face during his side's 6-2 defeat by the Canadiens.

He was battling Artturi Lehkonen in the third period when Lehkonen fell forward, and his skate clipped Boychuk in the face.

Thankfully, his eye avoided injury.

"Thankfully, Johnny Boychuk is OK,” team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello was reported as saying by the New York Post.

“There’s been no damage to his eye. He had quite a night. First of all, you don’t know what happens. He felt the skate blade get his eye. But fortunately it just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches to fix. A plastic surgeon took care of it.”

It's not the first time Boychuck has suffered a serious cut, last year getting slashed in the neck.

Other Sport
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Watch: NZ keeper pulls off full-length save to help side win penalty shoot-out against Belgium
2
Watch: Broncos youngster caught napping in gym gets massive fright from cackling teammates
3
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
4
Beauden Barrett to make first appearance for Taranaki club side in a decade
5
Joseph Parker eyes Chisora, Whyte fights after flawless combo drops Shawndell Winters for TKO win
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:01

New Zealand jockey returns home after making history in Saudi Arabia
00:35

Joe Biden confuses his wife for his sister during Super Tuesday speech

Beijing denounces Trump's move to cut number of Chinese state-run media journalists working in US
03:35

Joe Biden scores early wins in Democratic nominee Super Tuesday voting