Watch: Ice-cool Peter Burling reacts moments after sinking BAR - 'We knew what we needed to do to win'

Peter Burling has paid tribute to Team New Zealand's shore crew, even hinting the boat might be faster than ever, moments after sailing an almost perfect race to clinch their Louis Vuitton semi final against BAR.

Team NZ's helmsman also had a big shout out for his shore crew, describing the boat as better than ever.
In a three-race day, NZ came from behind in first one today, before being well beaten by Ben Ainslie in race two.

That left their semi final at 4-2 to New Zealand in the race to five wins, and with team NZ seemingly suffering stability issues on the water.

So all eyes were on Burling's team to see just how they would respond to a bit of pressure, in the day's final race.

Burling responded by nailing the start, and never looking back.

There was delight for Kiwis in Bermuda this morning after Team NZ crushed their British rivals.
The victory also earned New Zealand a well-earned day off from racing tomorrow.

In the other semi final, Artemis won all three races today and lead Dean Barker's Japan 4-3.

Watch: Ice-cool Peter Burling reacts moments after sinking BAR - 'We knew what we needed to do to win'

Watch: Peter Burling masterclass blows Ben Ainslie out of the water to clinch spot in challenger final

