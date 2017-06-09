Watch: Ice-cool Peter Burling reacts moments after sinking BAR - 'We knew what we needed to do to win'

Peter Burling has paid tribute to Team New Zealand's shore crew, even hinting the boat might be faster than ever, moments after sailing an almost perfect race to clinch their Louis Vuitton semi final against BAR.

In a three-race day, NZ came from behind in first one today, before being well beaten by Ben Ainslie in race two.

That left their semi final at 4-2 to New Zealand in the race to five wins, and with team NZ seemingly suffering stability issues on the water.

So all eyes were on Burling's team to see just how they would respond to a bit of pressure, in the day's final race.

Burling responded by nailing the start, and never looking back.

The victory also earned New Zealand a well-earned day off from racing tomorrow.