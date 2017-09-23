 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Other Sport


Watch: Hughie Fury breaks down chaotic final staredown with Joseph Parker

share

Source:

NZN

The vitriolic build-up to Kiwi heavyweight champion Joseph Parker's WBO title defence against Hughie Fury in Manchester has reached new heights, with scuffles breaking out at the pair's weigh-in.

The British fighter says he's certain he's gotten under the WBO champion's skin.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and Fury, on his home patch in England's north, will jump into the ring on Sunday morning (NZT) for the WBO heavyweight crown.

Sparks had previously flown between the two fighters' camps, with Parker's promoter David Higgins and Fury's father and trainer Peter engaging in a public slanging match on the appointment of Terry O'Connor as referee.

Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.
Source: 1 NEWS

O'Connor had overseen Fury's previous two victories and was considered suspect by Higgins, who successfully lobbied to have him demoted.

He will now serve as judge, with Marcus McDonnell to referee.

Yet relations between the two camps hit a new low on Saturday (NZT), with Fury pushing the 25-year-old Parker after a prolonged stare-down.

The WBO heavyweight champ says despite their best efforts, he's as relaxed as ever.
Source: 1 NEWS

The push followed Fury's attempt to unnerve a composed Parker with trash-talk, and subsequently provoked a melee off-stage.

Security eventually intervened to ease tensions.

Prior to the fighters' brouhaha, Parker weighed in at 112kg, an almost identical weight to that which he carried in his 2016 bout against Andy Ruiz Jr.

It's half a kilo heavier than in his last fight, against Razvan Cojanu.

A mouthy Fury, meanwhile, weighed in at 102kg.

"There's only going to be one winner," Fury said while standing on the scales.

Nevertheless, Parker heads into the bout as firm favourite, knowing a statement victory is crucial for his future prospects in the UK.

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:31
1
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

00:29
2
They may not have gotten the result, but Benji Marshall proved he still has it!

Benji brilliance! Broncos playmaker comes off the bench, turns back the clock with vintage razzle dazzle

02:04
3
The WBO heavyweight champ says despite their best efforts, he's as relaxed as ever.

Video: 'Worse than garlic. What's worse than garlic?' - Joseph Parker jokes most worrying thing about Hughie Fury stare-down was his breath

00:29
4
Billy the Kid was at his blitzing best as Melbourne proved too much for Brisbane in the 30-0 win.

Billy Slater's double spearheads second half blowout as Storm surge past Broncos to NRL Grand Final

01:51
5
The British fighter says he's certain he's gotten under the WBO champion's skin.

Watch: Hughie Fury breaks down chaotic final staredown with Joseph Parker

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 