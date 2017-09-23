Watch: Hughie Fury breaks down chaotic final staredown with Joseph Parker

The vitriolic build-up to Kiwi heavyweight champion Joseph Parker's WBO title defence against Hughie Fury in Manchester has reached new heights, with scuffles breaking out at the pair's weigh-in.

Parker and Fury, on his home patch in England's north, will jump into the ring on Sunday morning (NZT) for the WBO heavyweight crown.

Sparks had previously flown between the two fighters' camps, with Parker's promoter David Higgins and Fury's father and trainer Peter engaging in a public slanging match on the appointment of Terry O'Connor as referee.

O'Connor had overseen Fury's previous two victories and was considered suspect by Higgins, who successfully lobbied to have him demoted.

He will now serve as judge, with Marcus McDonnell to referee.

Yet relations between the two camps hit a new low on Saturday (NZT), with Fury pushing the 25-year-old Parker after a prolonged stare-down.

The push followed Fury's attempt to unnerve a composed Parker with trash-talk, and subsequently provoked a melee off-stage.

Security eventually intervened to ease tensions.

Prior to the fighters' brouhaha, Parker weighed in at 112kg, an almost identical weight to that which he carried in his 2016 bout against Andy Ruiz Jr.

It's half a kilo heavier than in his last fight, against Razvan Cojanu.

A mouthy Fury, meanwhile, weighed in at 102kg.

"There's only going to be one winner," Fury said while standing on the scales.