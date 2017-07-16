Watch: 'He's an all-round fighter' - Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury praises Joseph Parker

Former unified heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury met up with Kiwi champion Joseph Parker in London and said Parker's critics underestimate how good he really is.

Parker is in the United Kingdom promoting his fight with Fury's cousin Hughie Fury on September 23.

Tyson Fury said he has been following Parker's progress in boxing, even watching some of his amateur fights.

"I've been following Joseph from the beginning. Watched most of his amateur fights as well, believe it or not, and watched all of his fights as a professional," said Fury.

"I like his attitude toward the fight game. He's an all-round fighter, he's tough, he's strong, he's fast. He punches hard and he doesn't really care who he fights - so he demands admiration."

Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision in November in 2015, winning the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

He surrendered his WBA and WBO titles last year as he battled with his inner demons.

"It's not my belt, it's Joseph Parker's belt. I was happy that he fought for the belt (WBO title). He fought a great fight against a tough lad in Andy Ruiz. It was a close fight, I had him winning the fight and he done well. He achieved his dreams," said Fury.

The former champion said he has always wanted to visit New Zealand and that he wouldn't mind fighting in there in the future.

"I'd love to come to New Zealand, it's a place I've wanted to go to for a long time. I'd like to box there, maybe in the future."

Fury is confident both his cousin and Parker will put on a grand boxing show.